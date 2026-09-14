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Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Singh Badal takes on Waris Punjab De

Sukhbir Singh Badal takes on Waris Punjab De

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Goindwal Sahib, Updated At : 07:53 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today took on Waris Punjab De (WPD) in its home turf, urging Punjabis to beware of the outfit which has been propped up by “agencies” and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and had no concern for Panthic issues.

Addressing a rally here, Badal said, “You should beware of parties and leaders who have no history of struggle for your causes. You have experienced how AAP and Bhagwant Mann have looted you. This will be the same case if you repose trust in Waris Punjab De.”

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Hitting out at outfit’s head Amritpal Singh, Badal said, “You do not know what misdeeds he did before he took on the robes of a ‘pooran Gursikh’. You do not know what he was doing in Dubai and how he was prepared for a new role. You should know that his family has always supported the Congress and did not leave the party even after the attack on Darbar Sahib in 1984. Amritpal’s family also supported the Congress against Paramjit Kaur Khalra.”

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