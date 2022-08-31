Sukhbir Badal 'skips' SIT summons in Kotkapura police firing case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday allegedly did not appear before the Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident with the party claiming that he had not been served summons in the case.

However, official sources said the SIT had recently served the summons through a police official and a courier twice to Sukhbir, but they were was not received as it was told that he was out of the country. The summons was also sent through the WhatsApp number of an aide of the SAD chief, they said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the SIT has summoned Badal again on September 14 to appear before it in the case.

In Ferozepur, the SAD chief said on Tuesday that he did not get any message about the summons earlier.

He said he was contacted by the SIT on Monday night and he told them that he should be given a next date for appearance as he had to appear in a court in Zira in Ferozepur in some other case on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Sukhbir rubbished the AAP charge that he was evading questioning. Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang asked Badal why was he evading inquiry and not appearing before the SIT in the Kotakpura firing incident “if he is honest and has nothing to conceal in this case”.

He claimed that all knew about the involvement of the Dera Sacha Sauda in sacrilege cases, but the Badal family gave them clean chit. “Now the Mann government will deliver justice to the people of Punjab in sacrilege cases and firing incidents,” he said.

The SIT, probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case, had summoned the SAD chief to appear before it on August 30 for questioning in the incident.

Sukhbir, who was the Deputy Chief Minister and also held home affairs portfolio when the incident took place in 2015, was asked by the SIT to appear at Punjab Police Officers’ Institute here with relevant records. — PTI/

