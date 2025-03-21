DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Sukhbir starts meeting SAD leaders from different Assembly constituencies

Sukhbir starts meeting SAD leaders from different Assembly constituencies

Veteran SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal today started holding Assembly constituency-wise meetings with party leaders and workers at his Badal village residence here. Sukhbir today held meetings with his party men from Lambi, Bagha Purana, Nihal Singh Wala and Dakha...
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 03:54 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal in Muktsar. File
Advertisement

Veteran SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal today started holding Assembly constituency-wise meetings with party leaders and workers at his Badal village residence here. Sukhbir today held meetings with his party men from Lambi, Bagha Purana, Nihal Singh Wala and Dakha Assembly constituencies and motivated them.

Addressing SAD workers, Sukhbir claimed that various forces and government agencies had been working against the SAD, but the issue had largely been sorted out now.

Later, Sukhbir posted on Facebook, “Today, our honourable workers and leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal from Lambi, Nihal Singh Wala, Bagha Purana and Dakha constituencies met at Badal village. It was heart warming to see everyone in high spirits. Seeing the enthusiasm and determination of the gentlemen who came, I can confidently say that we will be successful in our struggle for Panth, Punjab and Punjabiyat by facing every challenge.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some SAD leaders from the Dakha constituency also held a closed-door meeting with him. The leaders, who met Sukhbir today, reposed their faith in the SAD leadership. Notably, SAD’s Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali is among the five-member panel constituted by the Akal Takht for the membership drive of the party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper