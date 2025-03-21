Sukhbir starts meeting SAD leaders from different Assembly constituencies

Veteran SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal today started holding Assembly constituency-wise meetings with party leaders and workers at his Badal village residence here. Sukhbir today held meetings with his party men from Lambi, Bagha Purana, Nihal Singh Wala and Dakha Assembly constituencies and motivated them.

Addressing SAD workers, Sukhbir claimed that various forces and government agencies had been working against the SAD, but the issue had largely been sorted out now.

Later, Sukhbir posted on Facebook, “Today, our honourable workers and leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal from Lambi, Nihal Singh Wala, Bagha Purana and Dakha constituencies met at Badal village. It was heart warming to see everyone in high spirits. Seeing the enthusiasm and determination of the gentlemen who came, I can confidently say that we will be successful in our struggle for Panth, Punjab and Punjabiyat by facing every challenge.”

Meanwhile, some SAD leaders from the Dakha constituency also held a closed-door meeting with him. The leaders, who met Sukhbir today, reposed their faith in the SAD leadership. Notably, SAD’s Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali is among the five-member panel constituted by the Akal Takht for the membership drive of the party.