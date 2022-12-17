Sukhbir Badal to tour all districts: SAD

Chandigarh, December 16
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will undertake a confidence-building tour of all districts in Punjab to instil a sense of security among people amid what he described as “jungle raj and total collapse of law and order in the state.” A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee at here on Friday evening.
