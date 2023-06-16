Sukhbir unable to digest govt’s popularity: Punajb CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Taking strong exception over the unparliamentary remark by former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal against him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said baffled over the growing public support to him, the SAD chief had lost his mental balance.

The CM said the rejected leaders don’t have any moral right to say anything. They had treated Punjab as their fiefdom and plundered it mercilessly. Mann said the wise people of the state had elected their own government by trouncing these leaders.

However, the Chief Minister said now they were not able to digest that the government of the common man was working tirelessly to serve the state and its people.

He said the frustrated leaders had started hitting below the belt by using such foul language. The CM said these people were stooping too low in the public life but people would certainly give them a befitting answer.