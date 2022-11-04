Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Amritsar, November 3
A local court today granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha in a case registered against them in Beas on July 2, 2021, for violation of Covid norms.
Earlier, the court had issued non-bailable warrants against the duo. While coming out of the court, Badal termed the case as politically motivated. “This case is politically motivated. It was registered by the Congress,” he said.
Counsel for Sukhbir and Valtoha, advocate Punit Mohan Jakhmi said the duo was granted bail and November 29 has been as the next date of hearing. Sukhbir and Valtoha were booked under the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
