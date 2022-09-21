Sukhpal Khaira contests Harpal Cheema's claims on reducing debt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira today said Rs 1,200-crore World Bank loan exposed the claims of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema that the AAP government was committed to reducing the debt burden of Punjab.

“This will only add to the colossal debt of approximately Rs 3 lakh crore. The government has made no effort to cut down on wasteful expenditure,” he said. However, sources in the Finance Department said it was an interest-free loan given to help the state implement Central schemes in a better manner.

