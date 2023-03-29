Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the latter’s residence over breakfast on Wednesday.

They are likely to discuss certain issues common to both states.

Coming out of the breakfast meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann, Sukhu said they had a positive discussion on the water issue. “We will meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution,” he said.

He said Haryana would also be involved in the discussion.