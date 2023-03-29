Chandigarh, March 29
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the latter’s residence over breakfast on Wednesday.
They are likely to discuss certain issues common to both states.
Coming out of the breakfast meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann, Sukhu said they had a positive discussion on the water issue. “We will meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution,” he said.
He said Haryana would also be involved in the discussion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...