Summoning of material witness can be sought by anyone, not just victim: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 30

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an application for summoning a material witness before a trial court can be filed for just decision of a matter by anyone and not just the victim, the prosecution or the complainant.

“It is held that for the purpose of filing of an application under Section 311 of the CrPC, it is not necessary that the applicant has to be complainant, prosecution, victim or a listed witness. The provisions of Section 311 can be invoked by any other person, who is able to show that the evidence of witness sought to be examined will be necessary for just decision of the case,” Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri asserted.

In his detailed order, Justice Puri added a perusal of Section 311 would show that a court was duty-bound to apply its mind to ascertain whether the testimony of a person, sought to be summoned, was required for the just decision of a case.

In such like cases, the power was required to be exercised in a “very careful, diligent and judicious manner” for which cogent and strong reasons were required to be recorded.

Justice Puri was hearing a petition filed by a “telecasting company”, which had conducted a sting operation. Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate RS Rai contended that the petitioner-company was seeking the quashing of an order, whereby the trial court dismissed its application filed under Section 311.

Justice Puri said the petitioner-company was neither complainant nor victim. It was a telecasting company, which conducted a sting operation. The video telecast had a direct bearing on the subject matter of the FIR in question. The scope of Section 311 was very wide as held in a plethora of judgments.

A journalist summoned as a prosecution witness was not an authorised person, according to the petitioner-company. Rather, a deputy general-manager was the authorised person. Justice Puri added the trial court could not have dismissed the application of the petitioner-company on the ground that the application was filed by a third party alien to the case not having any locus standi to file the plea.