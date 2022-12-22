Summons served on former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi at Sidhu Moosewala’s house

Mansa, December 21

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi spent a night at Sidhu Moosewala’s house in Musa village on Tuesday. As Channi arrived at his house, he was served summons by the Mansa police, asking him to appear before the CJM court on January 12 in connection with a case registered against him during the Punjab poll.

Charanjit Singh Channi with Balkaur Singh at Musa village.

Talking to mediapersons at Moosewala’s house, Channi said, “On entering Punjab, I was told by the police that I would be arrested if I visited Moosewala’s house, but I told them to arrest me if they want. I will go and meet Moosewala’s parents to share sorrow with them.”

He said on the last day of the campaign, a false case was registered against him and Moosewala on the complaint of a political party under Section 188, which is a bailable offence. After death of Moosewala, the police had presented a challan against him and Moosewala. “Even after the poll, I was here for two months, but was never called by the police for any statement in this case,” he said, adding, “The government is harassing the family of Moosewala. I will request the government to take his murder case seriously and investigate it and not harass the family.”

The case was registered at the Mansa city police station against Moosewala and the former Chief Minister for conducting roadshows even after the election campaign was over. — TNS

