Sunil Jakhar: Congress always stood for women empowerment

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 22

Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar today said their party has always stood for women empowerment and much more needs to be done in this direction.

He said out of 1,304 candidates, who contested the Assembly poll, only 93 were women.

Jakhar added that 33 per cent women were nominated as polling agents by the Congress at 109 booths in Abohar.

He said the Congress fielded 25 women candidates in the first Abohar Municipal Corporation poll held last year and 24 emerged winners. Such decisions increase morale of women, said Jakhar.

#sunil jakhar #women