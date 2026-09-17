Sunil Jakhar denies reports of rejoining Congress, calls speculation 'false, baseless'

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday dismissed social media speculation that he was set to rejoin the Congress, calling the claims “false” and “baseless”.

In a post on X, Jakhar wrote: “I have come across certain social media posts suggesting that I’m rejoining Congress party. I want to place on record that these are false, baseless insinuations far removed from truth. I am with the BJP and committed to the ideology of Saab ka Sath, Saab ka Vikas as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

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The statement comes amid reports that the Congress has been reaching out to former leaders in Punjab, including Jakhar, and former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, ahead of the state Assembly elections.

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Jakhar, a former Punjab Congress president, quit the party in May 2022 following differences with the leadership and joined the BJP days later. He later served as Punjab BJP president before the party appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon to the post in May this year.

I have come across certain social media posts suggesting that I’m rejoining congress party. I want to place on record that these are false, baseless insinuations far removed from truth. I am with the BJP and committed to the ideology of Saab ka Sath, Saab ka Vikas as championed… — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 17, 2026