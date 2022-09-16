Sunil Jakhar to be part of BJP committee formed to probe West Bengal violence

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 16

After joining the BJP a few months back, former PPCC president and ex-MP Sunil Jakhar has been given the first task by the saffron party.

In a communication, BJP’s national secretary Arun Singh said party chief JP Nadda had formed a five-member committee to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry into the violence in West Bengal during which BJP workers were “beaten up”.

The committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal will have MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, MP Aprajita Sarangi, MP Sameer Oraon and ex-MP Sunil Jakhar as members.

The committee will visit the spot of violence and submit its report to the party president soon.

The party has condemned the violence and expressed serious concern over it.