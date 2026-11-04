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Home / Punjab / Sunil Jakhar flags 6-8 kg per quintal deductions in paddy procurement in Punjab's border districts

Sunil Jakhar flags 6-8 kg per quintal deductions in paddy procurement in Punjab's border districts

Targets Mann government over alleged exploitation of farmers in Gurdaspur, Fazilka; questions separate charges on commission agents

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:38 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. File
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged deductions ranging from 6 to 8 kg per quintal during paddy procurement in the border districts, particularly Gurdaspur and Fazilka, and called on the AAP government in Punjab to immediately stop what he described as the exploitation of farmers.

Jakhar said such exploitation would not be tolerated. He said farmers were already facing financial hardship and accused the state government of adding to their woes through these deductions.

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He questioned why the state government was failing to procure paddy when the Centre had already released the entire amount required for its purchase. The Chief Minister, he said, should be held accountable for the alleged corruption.

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In a social media post, Jakhar asked Mann where his “so-called honest government” was. The Centre had released the full amount for paddy procurement in advance, and the state was procuring the crop on its behalf, he said. On what grounds, then, was the state deducting 6 to 8 kg per quintal in border districts such as Gurdaspur and Fazilka, particularly Abohar, he asked.

Jakhar also alleged that commission agents were being charged a separate fee per bag in the name of lifting paddy from the mandis.

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“Has nearly five years of looting still not satisfied you?” he asked the Chief Minister.

He urged the government to stop exploiting farmers and commission agents.

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