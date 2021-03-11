Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

Sources say Jakhar may be nominated for Rajya Sabha and would be given some responsibility in Punjab

Sunil Jakhar had, recently, indicated that he wanted to remain relevant in Punjab. PTI/File

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh/Vibha Sharma
Chandigarh/New Delhi, May 19

Former Congress leader from Punjab, Sunil Jakhar, on Thursday joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda.

Nadda called it a matter of happiness that a leader with such a vast political experience was joining the BJP.

Nadda said: “Jakhar managed to establish an identity away from the party,” adding that, “In Punjab there are issues related to drugs, terrorism and it is important that people who have national interest in mind join the BJP.”

Nadda said the BJP was emerging as the voice of opposition in Punjab. He said that many leaders from the Akali Dal and the Congress with national interest in mind are joining the party.

Thanking Nadda, Jakhar said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to make him join the party.

Jakhar said it was a difficult task for him to break away from the Congress with which he and his family had a long association.

"Sunil Jakhar never used politics to break but join people. The Congress was like family to me for 50 years. It was not a personal problem, but issue related to national interest," said Sunil.

He said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I am speaking today. But when I am not allowed to speak on the issues of national interest, when ideologies are relegated to sidelines, such steps become necessary."

Jakhar was in Delhi since he quit the Congress on Saturday.

Sources close to Jakhar said that he may be nominated for the Rajya Sabha and would be given some responsibility in Punjab and also would be instrumental in bringing more disgruntled Congressmen into BJP fold.

Jakhar had, recently, indicated that he wanted to remain relevant in Punjab.

On Facebook LIVE on Saturday,  he said “Good luck and goodbye to Congress”. The Congress had last month removed him from all positions for alleged anti-party activities.

Jakhar expressed his displeasure over being served a notice from party leader Tariq Anwar who he said was the person who once called Sonia Gandhi a foreigner.

 In his view, he was removed as PPCC chief in July 2021 as he was considered close to Amarinder Singh.

Jakhar had rejected the charges against him and had said his statement was twisted and taken out of context. He had also expressed regret if anybody was hurt by his comments

During his 'dil ki baat' Facebook live, Jakhar said the Udaipur meeting was nothing more than fulfilling a formality and should have been a “chinta shivir” instead of a “chintan shivir”, more about ‘worry' than ‘introspection'.

“You broke (my) heart,” Jakhar said in a no-holds-barred attack.

Stating that Congress governments had always faced allegations of kitchen cabinet and coteries, Jakhar alleged that in his 20 years of active politics “coteries have now turned into gangs”.

“I am saying this with full responsibility,” he said. Offering advice to former president Rahul Gandhi, Jakhar said he should learn to make the distinction between friend and foe. He also asked him to take reins of the party in his hands and stay away from 'chaploos' (sycophants).

