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Home / Punjab / Sunil Jakhar meets families of 'drug victims' ahead of BJP’s ‘Drug-Free Punjab Yatra’

Sunil Jakhar meets families of 'drug victims' ahead of BJP’s ‘Drug-Free Punjab Yatra’

Former Punjab BJP president raises concerns over alleged drug menace and law and order

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:58 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Sunil Jakhar meets the family of an alleged drug victim in Abohar. Tribune photo
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On the eve of the BJP’s launch of the “Drug-Free Punjab Yatra” from the Asafwala War Memorial in Fazilka on Sunday, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday met the families of Aman and Lovepreet, two youths from Gidderanwali village and Abohar city who allegedly fell victim to the drug menace in recent days.

It may be recalled that Aman, a youth from Gidderanwali, had posted a video speaking out against drugs, following which his brother was allegedly brutally murdered. Meanwhile, Lovepreet’s body was found in bushes in Abohar.

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Despite the tragedy, Lovepreet’s mother, Balbir Kaur, and sister, Aman, travelled to Chandigarh and raised the issue, alleging that the drug mafia was targeting those who spoke out against drugs.

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Talking to reporters, Jakhar said more people were now being killed for speaking against drugs than were dying directly due to drug abuse. He said that although the DGP had assured action against officials responsible, two deaths had already occurred and the police had allegedly failed to report the drug angle.

Jakhar said he had repeatedly raised the issue of the alleged open sale of drugs in three police station areas of Abohar and would continue to seek accountability.

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Referring to law and order, he also claimed that even police personnel were no longer safe in Punjab.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar was also present.

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