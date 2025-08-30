DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa write to PM Modi, seek aid for Punjab flood victims

Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa write to PM Modi, seek aid for Punjab flood victims

Punjab leaders seek PM Modi’s urgent intervention amid relentless rainfall and flooding
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:51 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panicked locals stand on the bank of the Sutlej river, checking rising water levels at a village near Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

As Punjab grapples with the aftermath of severe flooding, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide urgent central assistance to support relief efforts.

Advertisement

Jakhar has written to the Prime Minister, seeking urgent intervention to mitigate the damage caused by relentless rainfall and overflow from upper hilly regions. He highlighted that areas along the Pakistan border from Bhoa Assembly constituency to Fazilka, and districts like Kapurthala, are among the worst affected.

The state BJP chief said thousands of families have been displaced, and vast stretches of agricultural land, crucial to both Punjab’s economy and India’s food security, have been submerged.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the support already extended by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Jakhar stressed that the scale of the disaster demands additional intervention, including the deployment of central assessment teams and a special relief package to aid recovery efforts.

Advertisement

Echoing similar concerns, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa has also written to PM Modi, requesting the announcement of an urgent relief package.

“Punjab is facing its worst floods in decades—23 precious lives lost, 1,018 villages ravaged & over 3 lakh acres inundated. Thousands are stranded without food, medicines or shelter. I urge Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to visit Punjab & announce an immediate relief package,” Bajwa wrote on X along with a copy of the letter.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts