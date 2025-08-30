Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa write to PM Modi, seek aid for Punjab flood victims

As Punjab grapples with the aftermath of severe flooding, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide urgent central assistance to support relief efforts.

Advertisement

Jakhar has written to the Prime Minister, seeking urgent intervention to mitigate the damage caused by relentless rainfall and overflow from upper hilly regions. He highlighted that areas along the Pakistan border from Bhoa Assembly constituency to Fazilka, and districts like Kapurthala, are among the worst affected.

The state BJP chief said thousands of families have been displaced, and vast stretches of agricultural land, crucial to both Punjab’s economy and India’s food security, have been submerged.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the support already extended by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Jakhar stressed that the scale of the disaster demands additional intervention, including the deployment of central assessment teams and a special relief package to aid recovery efforts.

Appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to provide central assistance for the massive damage caused by floods in Punjab ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੜਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੋਏ ਭਾਰੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਲਈ ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ@narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/WstDBrQW1q — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) August 30, 2025

Advertisement

Echoing similar concerns, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa has also written to PM Modi, requesting the announcement of an urgent relief package.

Punjab is facing its worst floods in decades—23 precious lives lost, 1,018 villages ravaged & over 3 lakh acres inundated. Thousands are stranded without food, medicines or shelter. I urge Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to visit Punjab & announce an immediate relief package.… pic.twitter.com/9aQgueOWIj — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) August 30, 2025

“Punjab is facing its worst floods in decades—23 precious lives lost, 1,018 villages ravaged & over 3 lakh acres inundated. Thousands are stranded without food, medicines or shelter. I urge Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to visit Punjab & announce an immediate relief package,” Bajwa wrote on X along with a copy of the letter.