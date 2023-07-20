Sunil Jakhar questions Punjab CM’s absence during floods

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, July 19

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar castigated CM Bhagwant Mann for attending a “political dinner” in Bengaluru yesterday even as floodwaters were ravaging the state.

Jakhar was visiting his old constituency for the first time ever since he assumed charge as the state chief.

Instead of addressing the problem, you rushed to Bengaluru to have a political dinner with Opposition leaders. Everybody knows you went because Arvind Kejriwal needed the Punjab government’s aircraft to travel. You should have turned down Kejriwal’s request,” said Jakhar.

