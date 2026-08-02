DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sunil Jakhar raises concern over Canada visa policy shift

Sunil Jakhar raises concern over Canada visa policy shift

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:38 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. File
Advertisement

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has expressed concern over the Canadian government’s recent changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) regulations, saying the move has left hundreds of Indian students, many of them from Punjab, facing uncertainty and severe mental distress.

Advertisement

Jakhar said the affected students had enrolled in Canadian colleges and universities when a different PGWP policy was in force. Students and their families had invested their time, future and lakhs of rupees based on the regulations applicable at the time of admission. The abrupt policy change has now cast serious doubts over their careers and future prospects.

Advertisement

While acknowledging that every country has the sovereign right to amend its policies, Jakhar said such changes should not adversely affect students who enrolled under the earlier rules.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts