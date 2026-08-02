Sunil Jakhar raises concern over Canada visa policy shift

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has expressed concern over the Canadian government’s recent changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) regulations, saying the move has left hundreds of Indian students, many of them from Punjab, facing uncertainty and severe mental distress.

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Jakhar said the affected students had enrolled in Canadian colleges and universities when a different PGWP policy was in force. Students and their families had invested their time, future and lakhs of rupees based on the regulations applicable at the time of admission. The abrupt policy change has now cast serious doubts over their careers and future prospects.

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While acknowledging that every country has the sovereign right to amend its policies, Jakhar said such changes should not adversely affect students who enrolled under the earlier rules.