Sunil Jakhar slams AAP govt, says only BJP can restore law & order, rein in 'uniformed extortionists' in Punjab

Sunil Jakhar slams AAP govt, says only BJP can restore law & order, rein in 'uniformed extortionists' in Punjab

Demands that the CM ensure an impartial investigation into the recent Patiala SSP viral-audio clip case

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:14 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. File
BJP state president Sunil Jakhar expressed concern over the continuously worsening law and order situation in Punjab and questioned the excesses of the police administration. He asserted that only the BJP has the strong will and capability to rein in the “black sheep” within the police. If given the opportunity, such uniformed extortionists would be strictly dealt with and peace would be restored in the state.

Addressing a press conference today, he recalled that on November 7 in Tarn Taran, Arvind Kejriwal had warned gangsters to leave Punjab within seven days or face consequences. Instead of leaving, these criminals have reportedly accepted his challenge and continue to commit crimes daily — while Kejriwal himself has not been seen in Punjab since then.

Raising questions, he said all this is happening despite Punjab having 17 DGP-rank and 13 ADGP-rank officers. By comparison, Haryana has just one DGP.

Jakhar alleged that after the failure of the Land Pooling Policy, those in power have deployed the police for illegal extortion activities.

Referring to the earlier incident when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail-interview was conducted, Jakhar said the DGP had submitted an affidavit in the high court claiming that the interview did not take place in Punjab. But a court-supervised investigation later proved that it was conducted in the state.

He said that in the recent Patiala SSP viral-audio case, police hastily labelled the audio as AI-generated within just two hours — without any inquiry — and issued summons to journalists and political leaders. The state BJP president added that a Central Government agency recently caught a Punjab Police officer extorting money from the public. He assured that if the people of Punjab give BJP a chance, such extortionists within the police would be firmly disciplined.

He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to return from Japan and take charge of Punjab. He said the government must first ensure an impartial investigation into the audio clip case.

The BJP, he added, will not sit quietly and will give a strong reply to every injustice committed against the people.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

