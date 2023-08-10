Sunil Jakhar takes on Punjab Govt over law and order

Chandigarh, August 9
State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Punjab.
He said earlier gangsters used to target big businessmen but now situation was such that a sarpanch in a small village of Maur had got a call for extortion of Rs 50 lakh.
The Bhagwant Mann government is following in the footsteps of the Kejriwal government in trying to shield every shortcoming through fake advertisements, Jakhar said, advising the state government to avoid confrontation with the Governor’s office and put its energies for welfare of all Punjabis..
Jakhar said the true face of the abysmal employment situation had been exposed by the fact that the candidates lining up for the post of sewerman include civil engineers and MCA postgraduates.
Earlier, welcoming ex-chairman of the Punjab Brahmin Sabha and Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Federation Kishor Chand Sharma’s grandson Rajveer Sharma, former Fazilka District Congress head and youngest district president Ranjan Kamra and Backward Classes Commission former senior vice-president Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj into the BJP fold, Jakhar said every BJP worker was steadfastly working for the betterment of Punjab.
