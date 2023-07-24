Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala: State BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday visited flood-hit villages in Patiala district to take stock of the damage caused by floodwater. The veteran leader visited Bolarh, Bolarhiyan and Rathiyan villages here. Addressing the media later, Jakhar said: “This is my first visit to Patiala as the BJP chief. It is saddening to see that so many villages have been badly affected.”

