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Home / Punjab / Sunil Jakhar warns CM Mann over protesting govt employees: ‘End of arrogance is bitter’

Sunil Jakhar warns CM Mann over protesting govt employees: ‘End of arrogance is bitter’

BJP fields former state chief Sunil Jakhar to lead the charge

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:08 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Sunil Jakhar during a press conference. PTI file
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The BJP is all set to escalate the political offensive over the issue of Punjab government employees, who are observing mass casual leave today over the non-payment of pending arrears despite directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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The BJP fielded former state chief Sunil Jakhar to lead the charge, with Jakhar attacking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for first changing the venue of a promised meeting with the agitating employees and now cancelling the meeting altogether.

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The meeting was shifted from Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh to the Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar.

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Jakhar warned Mann against displaying “arrogance”.

“On the one hand, the orders of the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court are being violated, amounting to contempt of the Hon’ble Court, and on the other hand, instead of giving employees and pensioners their rightful DA, the government is threatening them instead. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji, isn’t this what they call ‘Stealing from the drain while puffing out your chest’?

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“Remember, the end of arrogance is bitter,” the former Punjab BJP president said today.

Speaking to The Tribune, Jakhar said the AAP government was announcing a slew of sops with an eye on electoral gains while shying away from its obligation to pay arrears to hardworking Punjab government employees who keep the state’s services and administrative machinery running.

“This is hypocrisy,” Jakhar said, attacking the AAP government and recalling that Punjab’s debt had soared under its tenure.

Punjab’s total outstanding debt is projected to reach approximately Rs 4.47 lakh crore to Rs 4.57 lakh crore by the end of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

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