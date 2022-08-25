Sunil Jakhar's remark on Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra triggers row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

A war of words started between the BJP and AAP when Sunil Jakhar advised the government to keep Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra away from the Homi Bhabha hospital.

While talking to mediapersons, BJP leader Jakhar said CM Bhagwant Mann should keep Jouramajra away from the centre, otherwise the hospital would meet the same fate as that of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. He said, “You can make buildings but you need doctors to run the hospital.”

Reacting to his statement, AAP’s spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang questioned Jakhar for being accompanied by former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. He alleged that Sidhu was responsible for the current state of hospitals in the state.

#bhagwant mann #Chetan Singh Jouramajra #sunil jakhar