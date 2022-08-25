Sunil Jakhar's remark on Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra triggers row

Chandigarh, August 24
A war of words started between the BJP and AAP when Sunil Jakhar advised the government to keep Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra away from the Homi Bhabha hospital.
While talking to mediapersons, BJP leader Jakhar said CM Bhagwant Mann should keep Jouramajra away from the centre, otherwise the hospital would meet the same fate as that of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. He said, “You can make buildings but you need doctors to run the hospital.”
Reacting to his statement, AAP’s spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang questioned Jakhar for being accompanied by former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. He alleged that Sidhu was responsible for the current state of hospitals in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...