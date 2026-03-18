DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Supply-demand gap pushes LPG crisis deeper

Supply-demand gap pushes LPG crisis deeper

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:05 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The state is facing a deepening LPG supply crisis as demand for cooking gas has surged while supplies continue to decline, leaving consumers waiting for weeks for refills and forcing businesses to seek alternative fuel sources.

Advertisement

Industry data indicates that the state currently has around 96 lakh LPG connections, but average monthly supply over the past two months has been only about 27 lakh refills.

Advertisement

Dealers say consumer demand has increased by 25-30 per cent due to seasonal requirements and panic booking, while overall supply has dropped by nearly 25 per cent. As a result, thousands of domestic bookings remain pending across the state.

Advertisement

The situation has been particularly severe for commercial establishments. Reports indicate that no commercial LPG refills have been dispatched over the past 12 days, severely affecting hotels, restaurants and small industries.

In cities such as Ludhiana and Amritsar, several eateries have shifted to wood-fired stoves, induction cookers or diesel burners to continue operations. With nearly 980 gas agencies handling thousands of pending bookings and no commercial stock available, distributors say they are facing growing anger from consumers, with some reporting confrontations at agency offices.

Advertisement

The Federation of LPG Distributors of Punjab has described the situation as a “manufactured crisis”. Federation president Gurpal Singh Mann alleged that bottling plants were operating below capacity and suggested the shortage could be linked to efforts to push consumers toward piped natural gas.

Officials of Indian Oil Corporation declined to comment, though a senior functionary acknowledged that panic booking had aggravated the crisis. Dealers warn widening supply gap could trigger severe LPG shortages.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts