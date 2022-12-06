Supply documents to dera chief, HC tells probe team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police to provide Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh the relied-upon documents attached by it with the chargesheet in the sacrilege cases.

In the order pronounced in the open court, the SIT was told to provide all such documents that were relied upon by the investigating agency in the challan against the dera chief. The investigation agency has also been asked to hand over the hard and soft copies of such documents in a pen-drive to the accused dera chief.

Justice Anoop Chitkara passed the orders while disposing of revision petitions filed by the dera chief. The matter was placed before the High Court after a lower court in Faridkot dismissed the dera chief’s plea.

In his revision petitions, the dera chief, through advocate R Kartikeya, submitted that the Punjab Police had supplied 283 pages regarding the original chargesheet and 53 pages regarding

the supplementary chargesheet, but withheld crucial documents which were in his favour.