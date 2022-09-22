Supply info on benefits to SCs in Punjab, Centre told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Union of India to supply a complete set of instructions and schemes, whereby certain benefits have been granted to members of the Scheduled Castes in Punjab. The direction by Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu came during the hearing of a petition challenging reservation to the Scheduled Castes in law officers’ appointment.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, Justice Sindhu directed counsel for the Union of India Dheeraj Jain to do the needful while fixing the case for September 26. The state of Punjab was also directed to place on record the terms and conditions of law officers earlier appointed in terms of the public notice/advertisement dated April 21.

In his petition, Ishan Kaushal was seeking the quashing of an advertisement issued on August 20 for 58 vacancies “only for the Scheduled Castes” in the Advocate-General’s office. Taking up the petition filed against the state and other respondents, Justice Sindhu had on the previous date of hearing also issued a “notice regarding interim relief”.

Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate Pawan Kumar Mutneja contended that the reservation was contrary to the provision of the Punjab Law Officers Engagement Act, 2017, and also against the well-settled principle.