Supply low, lemon prices at all-time high in Punjab

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 26

With the summer arriving earlier than expected, high demand and low harvest in the past two consecutive seasons, lemon prices have shot up to an all-time high of Rs 250-300 per kg in the state.

Ruban Kohli, a commission agent, said: “Punjab produces lesser lemons due to which the maximum crop comes from Gujarat and other states. However, the natural calamities across the country and the cyclone affecting the lemon crop in Gujarat have led to a supply shortage due to which the prices have hit an all-time high.”

Meanwhile, farmers and traders are considering this as one of the rarest years when the crop in two consecutive seasons have failed. In September and October, heavy rainfall was reported that affected lemon farming as the orchards couldn’t bear downpour as they are sensitive to excess moisture. In February this year, the high temperature caused the fall of the younger fruits, leading to a drop in yield. This led to lower harvest in the past two crops.

Sanjay Kumar, a vegetable trader, said: “The absence of the reserve stock and the summer heat has caused a steep rise in the prices of lemon. It won’t come down any time soon either.”

Moreover, increasing transport cost is also adding to the steep increase in the prices of goods, which ultimately affects the consumers.

While the high prices have forced the common man to cut down the consumption drastically, many roadside dhabas and takeaway eateries have stopped serving lemons. “Shikanji” and “chaat” sellers are bearing huge losses while big hotels and restaurants are still serving lemon dishes by cutting down the profits. Also, small restaurants and canteens have increased the prices of lemon drinks and taken them off the salad plates.

Unconducive weather

Unconducive weather and extreme heat for a prolonged period have hit the lemon harvest this year. It has impacted the market supply, resulting in price rise. There is indeed a strong link between the extreme weather and low yield. Agriculture Department official