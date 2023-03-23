Supporters evicted from Harike

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 22

Acting tough on the supporters of fugitive “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh, who had blocked Bhatinda- Amritsar highway near Harike and Bandala bridge, police personnel resorted to a mild lathi-charge to evict them today.

As per information, 17 persons were arrested from Bandala bridge and 25 were taken into preventive custody near Harike. A few cops reportedly sustained minor injuries in the melee. Earlier, the police had ensured continuous flow of traffic by getting one side of the roads cleared.

The dharna at Harike was led by Baba Chhinder Singh Sabrawa Wale and his supporters while the one at Bandala bridge was spearheaded by Baba Dilbagh Singh, head, Baba Ram Lal Gurdwara, Arif Ke.