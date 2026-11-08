Supporters want me back in SAD, says Jagir Kaur

Seemingly a bit disillusioned with the working of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), former SGPC chief and ex-Punjab minister Jagir Kaur appears set to rejoin the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). If she does so, it will be the second time she has rejoined the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD.

Jagir Kaur was expelled from the SAD after contesting against the party's official nominee, Harjinder Singh Dhami, in the SGPC presidential election in November 2022. But she was taken back into the party fold in March 2024 when Sukhbir Badal had visited Dera Baba Sant Prem Singh Murarewale at Begowal in Kapurthala. During that visit, Jagir Kaur had publicly expressed her displeasure with the SAD leadership, a situation unlikely to be repeated this time. However, months later, she parted ways with the SAD and joined hands with Giani Harpreet Singh, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Prem Singh Chandumajra to launch SAD (Punar Surjit).

Jagir Kaur is learnt to have been told to to adopt a conciliatory approach ahead of her expected re-induction into the SAD. Sukhbir is expected to visit the dera in a week or two during which she is likely to rejoin the party.

Hinting at her willingness to rejoin the SAD, she said, "I am almost 72. This could be my last election. Giani Harpreet Singh does not have any electoral ambitions. But people like me and Chandumajra want to contest and want a strong backing. We have our supporters in our constituencies who want us to take a plunge. I discussed everything with them. They are not seeing a good political future with the SAD (Punar Surjit). They do not want me to contest the elections independently. I cannot even think of joining any other party, be it the Congress, the BJP or AAP. However, I favour an alliance between the SAD and the BJP."

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A staunch loyalist of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Jagir Kaur said she had parted ways with the SAD over differences on Panthic issued. "I have initiated a dialogue with him (Sukhbir) and hope that I will be able to resolve most issues."