 Supreme Court adjourns to June 18 hearing on Punjab AAP MLA’s plea challenging his arrest in money-laundering case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Supreme Court adjourns to June 18 hearing on Punjab AAP MLA’s plea challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

Supreme Court adjourns to June 18 hearing on Punjab AAP MLA’s plea challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Augustine George Masih adjourns the matter after noting that the AAP MLA had not filed a rejoinder

Supreme Court adjourns to June 18 hearing on Punjab AAP MLA’s plea challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, June 10

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to June 18 the hearing on Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Augustine George Masih adjourned the matter after noting that the AAP MLA had not filed a rejoinder.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted that the matter is about Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sufficiency of grounds. He said the issues raised in this case are similar to that of the Arvind Kejriwal matter where the judgment is already reserved.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for the MLA, contended that the issues are not similar and the reason for being remanded is primarily non-appearance.

The apex court then sought to know whether pleadings in the matter were complete. On being informed that a rejoinder is yet to be filed, the bench adjourned the matter to June 18.

The top court had earlier refused to grant interim bail to the MLA to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier dismissed his plea challenging his arrest, observing that there was no illegality.

In May last year, the CBI conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

2
Punjab

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

3
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

4
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

5
Punjab

Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

6
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

7
Punjab

Ex-CM Beant’s legacy helps Ravneet Bittu pip Taranjit Singh Sandhu

8
Delhi

AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute

9
Sports

India beat Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller

10
India

INDIA bloc leaders show unity, stay away from Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police

L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on July 10

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Upper Yamuna River Board says Himachal Pradesh has not share...

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister

The greetings match those sent by Modi when Sharif was sworn...

Supreme Court adjourns to June 18 hearing on Punjab AAP MLA’s plea challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

Supreme Court adjourns to June 18 hearing on Punjab AAP MLA’s plea challenging his arrest in money-laundering case

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 14

Chandigarh decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP government of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Delhi Police adds fresh section against Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET