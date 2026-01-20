Supreme Court allows Punjab Kesari to continue printing amid power cut controversy

In a reprieve to the Punjab Kesari newspaper group, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that printing presses of the vernacular daily shall continue to function uninterruptedly notwithstanding the Punjab State Pollution Control Board's decision to snap power supply due to alleged violations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant took urgent note of the plea of the newspaper group that the publication of certain editions of the news daily will be affected due to the decision of the state's pollution control board.

"Our newspaper should not stop because of an article, our press electricity will be disconnected," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the group, said while mentioning the case for an urgent hearing.

The senior lawyer submitted, "Because of an article published in the Punjab Kesari against the dispensation of the present government, electricity is cut for printing presses. Hotels of the owners are shutâ€¦ FIRs are registered against owners".

He said the Punjab and Haryana High Court heard the petition and reserved the verdict. However, the interim relief has not been granted, he added.

The bench took the plea of the newspaper group's plea on board, and said, "Without prejudice to the rights of both sides, and without expressing any views on merits of the, it is directed that printing presses of Punjab Kesari shall continue uninterruptedly, and the status quo shall be maintained with regard to other properties." The counsel for the AAP government said the group was found in violation of pollution norms.

The bench said its order permitting printing presses shall continue for a week even after pronouncement of the verdict by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the group's plea.