Supreme Court bins contempt plea against governments of Punjab, UP on acting DGP’s selection

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a contempt petition against the governments of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly violating its directions on the appointment of police chiefs in the Prakash Singh case (2006) by appointing acting DGPs.

Gaurav Yadav and Vijaya Kumar are serving as the DGP of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

“What is this practice of filing a contempt plea in a disposed of case? Please file a fresh one... you were not the party when the case was decided,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told advocate Brajesh Singh, who filed the contempt petition.

“In both states, acting DGPs are at the helm for over one year. It is noteworthy to mention here that in the case of Punjab, the present DGP is continuing for more than one year. And in UP, three acting DGPs in one year have been appointed,” Brajesh Singh said, adding that the two states had committed contempt of court by not following the top court’s verdict in the Prakash Singh case.

In the Prakash Singh case, the top court had said a regular DGP of a state shall be “selected by the state government from among the three senior-most officers of the department who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, record and range of experience for heading the police force”.

The selected officer should have a minimum tenure of two years, irrespective of the date of superannuation, it had said.

The DGP may, however, be relieved of his responsibilities by the state government acting in consultation with the State Security Commission, consequent upon any action taken against him under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules or following his conviction in a court of law in a criminal offence or a case of corruption, or if he is otherwise incapacitated from discharging his duties, it had said.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police #Supreme Court