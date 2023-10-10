Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Avneesh Jhingan of Punjab & Haryana High Court to Rajasthan High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Rajasthan High Court.

Earlier, the five-member Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on August 3 recommended Justice Jhingan to be transferred to the Gujarat High Court but the recommendation remained pending with the Government since August 11.

“On reconsideration and in supersession of the above recommendation, it is proposed to transfer Mr Justice Avneesh Jhingan, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana to the Rajasthan High Court,” the Collegium resolution read.

