Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail to ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in rape case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

The SC on Wednesday refused to cancel the bail granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader and former Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in a 2021 rape case.

“The High Court has applied its mind and exercised its discretion. Sorry! We won’t interfere with the High Court judgment,” a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna said, disposing of the complainant’s appeal.

The Bench, however, said she could approach the High Court for cancellation of the bail granted to Bains, if he violated any of the bail conditions.

The complainant moved the apex court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bains by the High Court on January 25 with certain conditions.