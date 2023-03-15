Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 15

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the Chandigarh Administration’s petition challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order to the Punjab Police to register an FIR and set up an SIT to probe the alleged kidnapping of a dentist by four policemen to prevent him from appearing in a court.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said it would take up the matter on March 18 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that even the high court had said that the dentist’s conduct was not above board.

Explaining the sequence of events in the case, Mehta said the dentist was facing several cases. He urged the top court to stay the high court’s order, saying the Chandigarh Police officers might be arrested by the Punjab Police SIT.

However, the Bench – which also included Justice PS Narasimha – refused to stay the high court’s impugned order, saying it needed to read the file before passing any orders. It posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

Mohit Dhawan, a dentist, had contended before the high court that the conduct of the police officers and their seniors -- who filed affidavits in this case on different occasions -- lacked fairness.

The high court had said the Special Investigation Team probe would be headed by an officer not below the SSP’s rank outside the UT. Justice Harkesh Manuja had on March 3 asked the Punjab DGP to constitute the SIT within a week. The SIT would be assisted by some technical experts in the telecom domain.

“Considering the fact that this case not only has the potential to shake the confidence of the common man in the administration of justice; but if incidents, as alleged by the petitioner, are found to be true, the conduct of police officers would amount to subverting the course of justice by causing interference in the implementation of orders passed by the courts,” the HC had said.

“Exceptional circumstances of this case warrant investigation to be carried out by constituting an SIT headed by an officer not below the rank of SSP outside UT Chandigarh, after registration of an FIR on the basis of representation submitted by the petitioner on February 3, 2022, including the conduct of the arresting team,” the high court had said in its order.

Maintaining that Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion, the high court had said the statutory authorities entrusted with the administration of justice have to stand on a higher pedestal with sterling integrity so as to dispel any doubt regarding their conduct.