Robbery suspect flees police custody in Bathinda

Bathinda, September 26
Arrested on the charge of robbery, a suspect managed to escape from the Civil Hospital in Bathinda on Tuesday using the private car of a police officer.
Police officials tried to stop him, but failed. The police control room has been informed and a blockade was set up in the district to nab him. The police had taken him for medical examination to the hospital. The accused has been identified as Rajveer Singh of Jai Singhwala. He had allegedly robbed Rs 4,000 from the manager of a petrol pump in Pakka Kalan village at gunpoint.
