Suspect held for giving logistical support to Sidhu Moosewala's killers

Chandigarh, May 31
The police on Tuesday made an arrest in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and brought two gangsters on production warrant from the Bathinda and Ferozepur jails.
The arrested suspect, Manpreet Singh, also known as Manna Dhaipei, from Dhaipei village located close to Jawaharke village where Moosewala was shot, was among five rounded up from Dehradun yesterday. He was classified as a “person of interest”. He had allegedly provided logistical support to the assailants.
Sources say one of the gangsters brought on production warrant has been identified as Manna Sandhu Talwandi. He was booked in July 2021 for the murder of gangster-turned-social activist Kuljit Naruana. Police officials said the two gangsters were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
