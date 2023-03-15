Suspect under treatment, statement yet to be taken

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 14

The bloody clash between an NRI, Pradeep Singh and suspect Satvir Singh was triggered after the former allegedly, using a sword, hit the speakers mounted on the tractor of the suspect.

An eyewitness told the police that following the incident, Satvir picked up a sword and a fight ensued.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the sword used in the murder was yet to be recovered as the suspect was not in a condition to give a statement.

The 24-year-old Canadian NRI was stabbed to death on March 6 at Anandpur Sahib.

Satvir’s wife said her husband was a bystander who was injured in the brawl. She claimed that her husband could not have hit anybody as he was severely injured and one of his hand was completely slashed.

However, according to police sources, prima facie it was Satvir, who gave the deadly blow to the victim with his sword. In the CCTV footage and other videos, many people can be seen involved in the brawl, but only the victim and the suspect had swords.

#ropar