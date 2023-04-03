Suspected honour killing in Moga district

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 2

In an apparent case of honour killing, a 19-year-old student of Class X was allegedly hanged to death by family members and relatives of his minor girlfriend when he had gone to meet her at their house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Badduwal village in Dharamkot subdivision of the district, police officials said today.

The body of the youth was found from a canal on the outskirts of Badduwal village on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rashpal Singh, a resident of Badduwal village.

It has been alleged that the family members and some relatives of the girl murdered him before throwing his body into the canal.

The father of the youth, Jagsir Singh, alleged that his son was hanged to death with a rope by two uncles of the girl, Gurtej Singh and Shinda Singh, with the help of their nephew (brother of the girl) Sukhpreet Singh after the girl’s mother raised the alarm that someone had entered their house. Gurtej Singh, Shinda Singh and Sukhpreet Singh caught hold of Rashpal Singh and took him to an abandoned room and hanged him from a grill with the help of a rope. Later, they took his body and threw it into a canal on the outskirts of the village, Jagsir Singh alleged. It has come to light that they carried the body on a motorcycle to dump it in the canal. When the parents of the youth found Rashpal missing from the house on Sunday, his father and uncle Jagjit Singh launched a search for him. After a few hours, they found his body in the canal.

They informed the local police. The SHO of the Dharamkot police station, Jaswarinder Singh, reached the spot along with a team. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination, which would be conducted on Monday, a police official said.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the suspects.

