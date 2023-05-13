Suspects 'violated' norms for higher compensation

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, May 12
In a multi-crore guava orchard compensation scam, guidelines on high-density plantation under the National Horticulture Mission were ‘violated’ to provide enhanced relief to the beneficiaries.
Recently, the Vigilance Bureau had unearthed a scam and arrested eight suspects, including a revenue official, for receiving compensation on the basis of forged documents for the land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in Bakarpur and adjoining villages in connivance with officials of the horticulture and revenue departments between 2016 and 2020.
Guava orchard relief scam
- Connivance of horticulture, revenue officials has come to the fore and issue has been brought to the notice of CM
- The VB had unearthed the scam and arrested eight suspects, including a revenue official, for receiving compensation on the basis of forged documents
Even the name of the wife of an IAS officer has surfaced for receiving Rs 1.17 crore in the form of compensation for the guava orchard.
Seeing the involvement of higher-ups in the scam, the issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
In 2019, the suspects allegedly prepared a fake girdawari for showing ownership of guava orchards since 2016.
A senior official said not only the documents were forged to show guava plantation from back date, the Centre’s guidelines were also misused to get higher compensation.
“It is being ascertained as to who allowed the application of the central guidelines in this case. Only 132 plants per acre are assessed usually,” said sources.
In the coming days, more employees of the Land Acquisition Collector wing in the GMADA are likely to be questioned. The VB is also looking into the role of Tila Zanders, land acquisition facilitating consultant, hired by the GMADA.
