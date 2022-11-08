Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday demanded immediate suspension of Amritsar Police commissioner Arun Pal Singh for his mishandling and inability to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the holy city.

Bajwa also demanded action against the excise officials posted in Amritsar district after a group of goons barged into the ongoing NRI marriage reception function and attempted to snatch away the liquor on the direction of local wine contractors.

Why Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal were maintaining a stony silence over the issue. Was this the way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intended to attract investment from the NRIs, Bajwa asked.

“On November 4, a person came with a loaded revolver without any fear of police presence and killed a local leader in broad daylight. Though the entire police brass was present at the scene of the occurrence, including one DSP rank officer, Inspector a whole lot of constabulary, but none was seen even making a feeble attempt to save the life of the leader,” Bajwa said.

Though the Bhagwant Mann government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder but so far no police head has rolled for sheer incompetence and dereliction of duty, the Congress leader said.

“On the same evening at the Festyn Palais near Verka bypass 60 to 70 goons armed with automatic weapons, swords and rods barged into an ongoing reception function of the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) on the direction of some liquor contractors and attempted to snatch away the liquor which the hosts had bought legally from Ranjit Avenue by paying full amount along with the taxes.

These goons who barged into the marriage reception even fired several rounds of fire to intimidate the NRIs, their relatives and friends, he added. Bajwa said even though the NRIs who hailed from USA, Canada and England approached the Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh for action against the culprits but under pressure from the liquor contractor he not only failed to act against the unruly elements but framed the NRIs in false cases.