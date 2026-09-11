Suspended Canada constable Kal Dosanjh denies allegations, says going through difficult times

Suspended constable with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Kal Dosanjh has issued a public statement following his arrest and release.

Dosanjh described the period as “a difficult time” for the family and expressed gratitude for the community support.

Advertisement

He denied the allegations against him, saying he has “complete confidence” in his legal counsel and the Canadian justice system.

Advertisement

Dosanjh emphasised his 26 years of service to the community and vowed to continue supporting it, while asking media and the public to allow the legal process to unfold.

His lawyer, Joven Narwal, in a statement, stressed on Dosanjh’s decades of service both in uniform and through youth outreach, including efforts to steer the youth away from drugs and gangs.

Advertisement

Narwal said Dosanjh “unequivocally denies any wrongdoing”. He said the matter now moves into an open court process where evidence and investigative conduct will be tested, adding that Dosanjh has confidence in the justice system.

Veteran constable and KidsPlay Foundation founder Kalwinder (Kal) Dosanjh was charged in connection with an alleged multimillion‑dollar fraud case.

Dosanjh was arrested on September 3 in Surrey following what police described as a covert investigation lasting more than two years. Police say 19 investors reported losses exceeding $ 3 million between 2017 and 2025.

Chief Steve Rai had confirmed at a news conference that Dosanjh faces nine charges including fraud, theft and breach of trust.

Dosanjh, till recently a motorcycle traffic officer, was suspended with pay.