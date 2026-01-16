DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Suspended DIG seeks unfreezing of 10 bank accounts

Suspended DIG seeks unfreezing of 10 bank accounts

Bhullar alleged the CBI froze the accounts during the investigation of a “trap case” without obtaining prior permission from the court

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:49 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar File
Advertisement

Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar has filed an application in the CBI Court seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation to unfreeze 10 bank accounts belonging to his father and daughter. The court has issued notice to the CBI and sought its reply by February 6.

Advertisement

Bhullar alleged the CBI froze the accounts during the investigation of a “trap case” without obtaining prior permission from the court. He claimed the action was illegal and arbitrary.

Advertisement

Counsel for the accused, SPS Bhullar, argued the CBI presented the challan in the case on December 3, 2025, against Bhullar and co-accused Krishanu Sharda. He submitted the bank accounts were not part of the challan and were not required for any purpose in the trap case. He also contended that there was nothing on record to show under which legal provision the accounts were frozen.

Advertisement

The counsel said the accounts belonged to Bhullar’s father and daughter and had no connection with the alleged offence. He said Bhullar’s father, an Army veteran and former Punjab DGP, aged about 80, had retired from public service and maintained the accounts from independent sources of income, including pension and agricultural earnings.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts