Suspended DIG seeks unfreezing of 10 bank accounts

Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar has filed an application in the CBI Court seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation to unfreeze 10 bank accounts belonging to his father and daughter. The court has issued notice to the CBI and sought its reply by February 6.

Bhullar alleged the CBI froze the accounts during the investigation of a “trap case” without obtaining prior permission from the court. He claimed the action was illegal and arbitrary.

Counsel for the accused, SPS Bhullar, argued the CBI presented the challan in the case on December 3, 2025, against Bhullar and co-accused Krishanu Sharda. He submitted the bank accounts were not part of the challan and were not required for any purpose in the trap case. He also contended that there was nothing on record to show under which legal provision the accounts were frozen.

The counsel said the accounts belonged to Bhullar’s father and daughter and had no connection with the alleged offence. He said Bhullar’s father, an Army veteran and former Punjab DGP, aged about 80, had retired from public service and maintained the accounts from independent sources of income, including pension and agricultural earnings.