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Home / Punjab / Suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar graft case witness’ kin being threatened: CBI

Suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar graft case witness’ kin being threatened: CBI

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:00 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
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Prosecution in the bribery case involving suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar has before the local CBI court alleged that the parents of a witness have received threats.

The revelation was made during the examination of witness Raj Kumar. “Prosecution witness-1 Raj Kumar is present before the court. However, it was revealed to the court by the prosecutor for the CBI that the parents of another independent witness who have been residing in Jammu, have received some threat to make the witness give favourable evidence before the court and this fact is in the knowledge of Raj Kumar, who is present today,” the court said in its order

The public prosecutor told the court that the witness forwarded him a mail regarding the threat perception.

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in FIR registered at the Sirhind police station. After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Sharda was apprehended while allegedly accepting a Rs 5,00,000 bribe.

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