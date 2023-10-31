Suspense remains over participation of opposition leaders in debate called by Punjab CM Mann on November 1

PTI

Chandigarh, October 31

Not even a single opposition leader has so far agreed to participate in Wednesday's open debate called by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the issues concerning the state, sources in the ruling AAP said.

The opposition parties have called the debate a “gimmick” and a “PR exercise” and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of “deviating” from real issues.

AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday accused the opposition party leaders of running away from the debate by making excuses.

Necessary arrangements are in place for the ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate which will be held at an auditorium of the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana while police personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

On October 8, Mann had dared opposition leaders -- Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for an open debate on issues concerning the state.

The CM had thrown the challenge in response to opposition parties' criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue.

Mann had said that the debate would be centred around Punjab's loot in the past, and issues like nepotism, the 2015 sacrilege case, river water-sharing, agriculture, and youth welfare among others.

The opposition party leaders had earlier asked for a meeting to decide the modalities of the debate and also asked for holding it on the contentious issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed Mann for allegedly derailing the SYL issue. “It is not a debate. It is a PR exercise and PR stunt,” said Majithia while referring to the debate.

Punjab BJP chief Jakhar also called the debate a “propaganda” and a “gimmick”, saying it was of no use to the people of the state.

Replying to a question about whether he would participate in the debate, Jakhar said, “Wait for one day.” He also slammed the AAP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order issue, debt, illegal mining, drugs, and unkept promises.

Warring said he was ready to participate in the debate if Mann seeks an apology over the SYL issue, “deteriorating” law and order, and vows to end the menace of drugs within a month and ensure justice to the family of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Majithia also criticised the state government over the heavy deployment of police personnel in Ludhiana, saying the entire city has been turned into a cantonment.

“The movement of all heads of unions as well as those of Kisan organisations has been restricted to prevent them from reaching the debate venue,” he said.

Kang, however, said it is the responsibility of the state government to provide security to all the leaders and people attending the debate in the city.

