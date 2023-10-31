 Suspense remains over participation of opposition leaders in debate called by Punjab CM Mann on November 1 : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Suspense remains over participation of opposition leaders in debate called by Punjab CM Mann on November 1

Suspense remains over participation of opposition leaders in debate called by Punjab CM Mann on November 1

Opposition parties have called the debate a ‘gimmick’ and a ‘PR exercise’; accusing the AAP government of deviating from real issues

Suspense remains over participation of opposition leaders in debate called by Punjab CM Mann on November 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on October 8, had dared opposition leaders for an open debate on issues concerning the state. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, October 31

Not even a single opposition leader has so far agreed to participate in Wednesday's open debate called by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the issues concerning the state, sources in the ruling AAP said.

The opposition parties have called the debate a “gimmick” and a “PR exercise” and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of “deviating” from real issues.

AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday accused the opposition party leaders of running away from the debate by making excuses.

Necessary arrangements are in place for the ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate which will be held at an auditorium of the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana while police personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

On October 8, Mann had dared opposition leaders -- Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for an open debate on issues concerning the state.

The CM had thrown the challenge in response to opposition parties' criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue.

Mann had said that the debate would be centred around Punjab's loot in the past, and issues like nepotism, the 2015 sacrilege case, river water-sharing, agriculture, and youth welfare among others.

The opposition party leaders had earlier asked for a meeting to decide the modalities of the debate and also asked for holding it on the contentious issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed Mann for allegedly derailing the SYL issue. “It is not a debate. It is a PR exercise and PR stunt,” said Majithia while referring to the debate.

Punjab BJP chief Jakhar also called the debate a “propaganda” and a “gimmick”, saying it was of no use to the people of the state.

Replying to a question about whether he would participate in the debate, Jakhar said, “Wait for one day.” He also slammed the AAP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order issue, debt, illegal mining, drugs, and unkept promises.

Warring said he was ready to participate in the debate if Mann seeks an apology over the SYL issue, “deteriorating” law and order, and vows to end the menace of drugs within a month and ensure justice to the family of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Majithia also criticised the state government over the heavy deployment of police personnel in Ludhiana, saying the entire city has been turned into a cantonment.

“The movement of all heads of unions as well as those of Kisan organisations has been restricted to prevent them from reaching the debate venue,” he said.

Kang, however, said it is the responsibility of the state government to provide security to all the leaders and people attending the debate in the city.

#Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

2
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

3
Himachal

Tax on tourist, commercial vehicles entering Himachal slashed up to 70%

4
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

5
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

6
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

7
Delhi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

8
Haryana

Technical snag causes Army parachute to crash in Haryana's Yamunanagar; locals panic

9
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

10
Delhi

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2; AAP hits out at BJP-led Centre

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Following allegations by MPs, govt asks Apple to join probe

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw puts ...

Cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Baramulla; third such attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley

Cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Baramulla; third such attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley

Ghulam Muhammad Dar was serving as Reader to Srinagar Deputy...

Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims

Can't attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs' claims

Says it is possible that some threat notifications may be fa...

‘Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this’: Politicians claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

Opposition leaders claim they got alert from Apple about 'st...

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered


Cities

View All

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Birth anniv of Guru Ramdas celebrated at Golden Temple with fervour, gaiety

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Farm fires: 43 more incidents reported, count touches 1,103

3-day cultural fest on Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa concludes on vibrant note in Gurdaspur

48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 15 buses plying sans permit impounded

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Banwarilal Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; Chandigarh likely to review EV policy

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Road safety campaign yields results as mishap deaths dip in Punjab

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Harbhajan Mann enthrals audience

Punjab hinterland bears brunt as farm fires rage

Research compiles 58 ‘neglected’ Punjabi texts

Judge visits jails, tells staff to resolve inmates’ issues