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Home / Punjab / Sutlej bridge protection damage sparks fresh desilting row in Ropar

Sutlej bridge protection damage sparks fresh desilting row in Ropar

Residents blame large-scale riverbed excavation for altering Sutlej’s course

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:00 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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The flood protection work around the pillars of a bridge over the Sutlej River in Ropar district was damaged following an increase in the river’s water flow.
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Fresh controversy has erupted in Punjab’s Ropar district after flood protection works constructed recently around the pillars of the Agampur bridge near Anandpur Sahib suffered damage following an increase in the flow of the Sutlej River. The incident has reignited concerns over the impact of large scale desilting operations being carried out in the riverbed under the state’s flood control programme.

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The damage occurred late Monday night after nearly 40,000 cusecs of water flowed through the Sutlej due to rainfall in the upper catchment areas and additional releases from the Bhakra reservoir. The affected bridge is a crucial link connecting the entire Doaba region with Anandpur Sahib, making its structural safety a matter of significant public concern, particularly with the monsoon season approaching.

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Local residents, who have been opposing desilting activities near the bridge for several months, alleged that extensive excavation of sand and gravel from the riverbed had altered the river’s natural course. According to them, the removal of naturally formed sand and gravel ridges disturbed the river’s flow pattern, directing stronger currents towards the bridge pillars and undermining the recently constructed protection structures.

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Villagers claimed that thousands of truckloads of sand and gravel had been extracted from the Sutlej in the name of desilting. They argued that the large-scale removal of riverbed material amounted to commercial mining rather than genuine flood mitigation efforts.

The Public Works Department (PWD), however, maintained that the protection work was still underway and had not yet been completed. Executive Engineer, PWD Ropar, HS Bhullar said the department had not released any payment to the contractor responsible for the work.

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“The protection work around the pillars of the Agampur bridge is still in progress. Since no payment has been made, the contractor will repair the damage at his own cost,” Bhullar said.

The incident comes at a time when Punjab’s river desilting policy is facing intense judicial scrutiny. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, as well as the National Green Tribunal (NGT), have expressed concerns over allegations that illegal sand mining is being carried out under the guise of desilting and flood-control measures.

In a recent development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a stay on activities depicted in photographs annexed with a petition alleging illegal mining in the Sutlej and Swan river areas of Ropar district.

The interim order was passed on June 8 by a Division Bench comprising Justice Sandeep Moudgil and Justice Neerja K Kalson while hearing a civil writ petition filed by Prem Dutt Sharma, a resident of Ropar.

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal has restrained the Punjab Government from permitting further dredging or desilting operations for commercial purposes under 79 disputed tenders without mandatory environmental safeguards.

The NGT observed that the State’s ‘No Cost to Government/Volume Share’ model could effectively facilitate commercial sand mining under the cover of desilting. It directed that no such operations should continue without District Survey Reports, replenishment studies and environmental clearances mandated under the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

However, the Tribunal clarified that genuine desilting required for disaster management, maintenance and flood-control purposes could continue through appropriate mechanisms, provided they did not involve commercial exploitation of riverbed resources.

With the monsoon season imminent, residents living along the banks of the Sutlej remain apprehensive about the river’s changing course and its potential impact on villages and critical infrastructure.

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