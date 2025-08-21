Sutlej level rises, 15K acres submerged in Ferozepur

Thousands of border folks belonging to villages situated close to the Sutlej across three subdivisions in this district continue to be on the edge as their fields remain inundated due to the overflowing river. As per the information available, around 64 villages have been affected. Out of these, 33 villages have been worst-hit.

Deepshikha Sharma, DC, said that an estimated 15,000 acres have been submerged. However, there has been no breach in any ‘bundh’. The DC visited the affected villages today and instructed the departments concerned to provide medicines and fodder for the cattle stock as the issue was flagged by the villagers.

She said that the administration was on alert and keeping an eye on the evolving situation on an hourly basis. “The situation is under control and there is no reason to panic,” she told The Tribune after visiting the sensitive areas.

Sources said that while 8,600 acres of agricultural land were affected in 32 villages in Ferozepur subdivision, around 5,890 acres in 26 villages remained submerged in Zira sub-division and another 1,100 acres in six villages of Guruharsahai sub-division remained inundated.

Among these villages, Dheera Ghara, Nihala Lavera and Aale Wala in Ferozepur were the worst-affected where standing crops has been submerged and the families have begun moving to safer places in apprehension of flood. Balbir Singh, ex-Sarpanch, Gatti Rajoke village, said water today came from the Pakistani side also. It damaged the crops and also entered the BSF post which had been controlled by BSF jawans with the help of mud bags. The Sutlej zig-zags along the border in this area as it enters Pakistan at nine locations and comes back into India before finally going into Pakistan.

“The villagers fear that they will have to face losses as their crops have remained submerged in water for the past several days,” said Balbir.

About the situation at Aale Wala, which DC Deepshikha Sharma visited today to review flood-control measures, she said that though the river’s water level has risen slightly, the discharge was being maintained to avoid further rise in water level.

The DC said that at Tendiwala village, the ‘bundhs’ have been reinforced with mud bags with the support of villagers. She said that the administration was monitoring the entire river stretch from Harike Headworks to Hussainiwala.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Goyal, SE Canals, said that the discharge upstream Harike was 97,463 cusecs and it was 75,444 cusecs downstream. At Hussainiwala headworks, the upstream discharge was recorded at 75,444 cusecs and it was 73,409 cusecs downstream.