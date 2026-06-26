Sutlej running dry beyond Ropar headworks as ecological concerns mount in Punjab

The River Sutlej is drying up downstream of the Ropar Headworks during the summer months, threatening its ecology. The dry riverbed in summer is severely affecting the ecology of the districts of Ropar, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana, Moga, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

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The shrinking flow of the Sutlej downstream of the Ropar Headworks has sparked concern among environmentalists and water experts. They have warned that Punjab's river management policy remains trapped in a decades-old framework that prioritises irrigation and hydropower while overlooking the ecological survival of the river itself.

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Official records show that the issue of environmental flows was recognised during the 95th meeting of the BBMB Irrigation Sub-Committee held in February 2020. According to the committee's findings, minimum environmental flows were calculated at 640 cusecs downstream of the Ropar Headworks on the Sutlej and 370 cusecs downstream of the Harike Headworks on the Beas, based on 15 per cent of the average lean-season discharge.

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If any additional water is released during the summer into the natural course of the Sutlej downstream of the Ropar Headworks, it is deducted from Punjab's share of water from BBMB projects.

These calculations were in line with directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the Pushp Saini vs Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change case, which mandated that rivers should maintain environmental flows equivalent to 15 to 20 per cent of their average lean-season discharge.

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However, experts argue that this flow is not sufficient to sustain the ecology of the Sutlej. They say the water available in the river is not even adequate to dilute the sewage discharged by cities such as Ludhiana.

According to environmentalist Col Jasjit Singh Gill, Ludhiana alone discharges between 200 and 300 cusecs of sewage into the river. During the summer months, the Sutlej does not carry enough water to adequately dilute and flush this sewage downstream.

He said this was leading to contamination of groundwater in and around the natural course of the Sutlej. A minimum discharge of 2,000 to 3,000 cusecs in the natural channel of the Sutlej downstream of the Ropar Headworks was essential to preserve its ecology, he added.

Another issue drawing criticism is the accounting terminology used in water management. Documents, including references in the interim report of the Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal, categorise the water flowing downstream of the Ropar Headworks as "Waste Sutlej Water."

Environmentalists contend that such terminology reflects an outdated mindset.

"A river performing ecological functions can never be considered waste. Environmental flows should be treated as the river's first right, not as surplus remaining after everyone else has taken their share," they said.

Col Gill also pointed out that a dry riverbed becomes an open invitation for the sand mafia. Illegal mining flourishes because there is little flowing water to restrict excavation.

With climate change placing increasing stress on water resources, experts believe Punjab's rivers can no longer be managed solely as engineering structures.

They say the existing system was designed primarily to deliver water to beneficiary states through an extensive canal network for irrigation and power generation, with little attention paid to maintaining natural river flows.

Experts maintain that the future of the Sutlej and the Beas depends on recognising that rivers are living ecosystems. Unless environmental flows are given priority in reservoir operations, Punjab may continue to lose not only its flowing rivers but also the ecological services and livelihoods that healthy rivers sustain.