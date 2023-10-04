Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue—What’s it all about?

New Delhi, October 4
- 1966: Haryana carved out of Punjab
- 1981: A water-sharing agreement signed between Punjab and Haryana for effective allocation of water
- 1981: The agreement envisaged construction of 214-km SYL Canal of which 122 km was to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana
- 1982: Construction of 214-km SYL Canal launched in Kapoori village in Punjab
- While Haryana constructs its portion of SYL Canal, Punjab stops work after the initial phase, leading to multiple cases
- 1996: Haryana moves Supreme Court seeking directions to Punjab to complete work on SYL Canal
- 2002: SC decrees Haryana's suit and orders Punjab to honour its commitments on water-sharing
- 2004: Punjab Assembly passes a law to terminate the 1981 agreement and all other pacts on sharing waters of the Ravi and the Beas
- 2004: SC rejects Punjab’s original suit and asks the Centre to take over the remaining work of SYL canal project
- 2016: SC declares unconstitutional the 2004 Punjab law that terminated the SYL canal water-sharing agreement with neighbouring states
- 2017: Punjab returns land -- on which SYL canal was to be constructed -- to landowners
- 2020: SC asks Centre to mediate between CMs of Punjab and Haryana to find an amicable solution to SYL Canal dispute
- 2023: Centre tells SC that talks between the two states has failed as Punjab refused to construct its part of the canal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case after raids
Arrest comes hours after agency conducts searches at residen...
8 dead, 23 armymen among 49 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim
Release of water from Chungthang dam leads to sudden increas...
Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction
Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs Centre to fu...
Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders
Indian javelin star threw 88.88m, a season’s best, to clinch...
Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh
Agency alleged Kapoor received money for performing at the w...